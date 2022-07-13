#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

Tuam mother and baby home site to be excavated after President signs Burials Bill into law

The legislation will also allow for the excavation and reburial of remains at the sites of other former institutions.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 12:04 PM
6 minutes ago 91 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5815803
Catherine Corless pictured at the site of the former institution in Tuam, Co Galway
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Catherine Corless pictured at the site of the former institution in Tuam, Co Galway
Catherine Corless pictured at the site of the former institution in Tuam, Co Galway
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

LONG-AWAITED LEGISLATION that will allow for the excavation of remains at the sites of former mother and baby institutions has been signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.

The Institutional Burials Bill 2022 passed its final stage in the Oireachtas last Thursday and is now law.

The legislation will allow for remains at sites such as the former mother and baby home in Tuam in Co Galway to be excavated, recovered, analysed, and finally given a formal burial.

Other locations may also be excavated but the former Bon Secours institution in Tuam is the priority for the Government. Survivors and relatives have expressed concerns that other sites may not be excavated for several years – until the process at Tuam is complete or at least well underway.

Extensive research carried out by local historian Catherine Corless indicates that around 800 babies and young children are buried at the Tuam site in an unmarked mass grave.

The Bill will also allow DNA-based identification to be undertaken to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones, and “will ensure that the children there have the dignified burial that has been denied to them for so long”.

Related Read

07.07.22 Long-awaited bill passed to allow excavation of remains found in Tuam

In response to pre-legislative scrutiny recommendations and concerns expressed by family representatives, Minister O’Gorman previously made a number of changes to the Bill, including:

  • The restriction on the jurisdiction of the coroner has been removed entirely
  • The role of the director has been strengthened to include forensic excavation, recovery and analysis of remains to support, where possible, establishing circumstances and cause of death, in line with international standards and best practice
  • A new advisory board, chaired by a former coroner or someone with coronial expertise, will provide for scientific and family input and enhance transparency and accountability
  • The identification programme has been expanded to allow for the participation of grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces
  • A requirement for a pilot has been removed from the identification programme, allowing identification to be undertaken on each set of remains where possible

Catherine Corless

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was set up following claims that 796 babies were interred in an unmarked mass grave at the former institution in Tuam – following research carried out by Corless.

Excavations carried out between November 2016 and February 2017 found a significant quantity of human remains interred in a vault on the site.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Corless previously welcomed the publication of the legislation

“The amendments made to the legislation are positive and very welcome. This is what many relatives have asked for right from the start. They will have no closure until they know if a loved one is buried in Tuam,” she told The Journal at the time. 

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie