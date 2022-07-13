Tuam mother and baby home site to be excavated after President signs Burials Bill into law

Catherine Corless pictured at the site of the former institution in Tuam, Co Galway

Catherine Corless pictured at the site of the former institution in Tuam, Co Galway

LONG-AWAITED LEGISLATION that will allow for the excavation of remains at the sites of former mother and baby institutions has been signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.

The Institutional Burials Bill 2022 passed its final stage in the Oireachtas last Thursday and is now law.

Advertisement

The legislation will allow for remains at sites such as the former mother and baby home in Tuam in Co Galway to be excavated, recovered, analysed, and finally given a formal burial.

Other locations may also be excavated but the former Bon Secours institution in Tuam is the priority for the Government. Survivors and relatives have expressed concerns that other sites may not be excavated for several years – until the process at Tuam is complete or at least well underway.

Extensive research carried out by local historian Catherine Corless indicates that around 800 babies and young children are buried at the Tuam site in an unmarked mass grave.

The Bill will also allow DNA-based identification to be undertaken to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones, and “will ensure that the children there have the dignified burial that has been denied to them for so long”.

Related Read Long-awaited bill passed to allow excavation of remains found in Tuam

In response to pre-legislative scrutiny recommendations and concerns expressed by family representatives, Minister O’Gorman previously made a number of changes to the Bill, including:

The restriction on the jurisdiction of the coroner has been removed entirely

The role of the director has been strengthened to include forensic excavation, recovery and analysis of remains to support, where possible, establishing circumstances and cause of death, in line with international standards and best practice

A new advisory board, chaired by a former coroner or someone with coronial expertise, will provide for scientific and family input and enhance transparency and accountability

The identification programme has been expanded to allow for the participation of grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces

A requirement for a pilot has been removed from the identification programme, allowing identification to be undertaken on each set of remains where possible

Catherine Corless

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was set up following claims that 796 babies were interred in an unmarked mass grave at the former institution in Tuam – following research carried out by Corless.

Excavations carried out between November 2016 and February 2017 found a significant quantity of human remains interred in a vault on the site.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Corless previously welcomed the publication of the legislation.

“The amendments made to the legislation are positive and very welcome. This is what many relatives have asked for right from the start. They will have no closure until they know if a loved one is buried in Tuam,” she told The Journal at the time.