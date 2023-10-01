Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 1 October 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Strike
Bus Éireann services in Limerick shut down over 'unofficial industrial action'
Bus Éireann confirmed the strike in a statement that expressed regret and apologised to those affected by the disruption.
380
0
6 minutes ago

BUS ÉIREANN SERVICES in Limerick have been impacted today by an “unofficial industrial action”, the company has said. 

The company issued a statement to The Journal after there were reports of people having to take taxis in order to get to work on time this morning. 

Bus Éireann confirmed the strike in a statement that expressed regret and apologised to those affected by the disruption. 

“Bus Éireann regrets to announce that due to unofficial industrial action taken by a small number of our employees, all services in Limerick have been impacted and are currently not operating today,” the company said, adding that customers can go to their website for updates.

“Bus Éireann is disappointed with this unofficial action and the impact it is having on our customers.

“Bus Éireann apologises to affected customers for these service cancellations.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     