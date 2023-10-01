Bus Éireann services in Limerick shut down over 'unofficial industrial action'

BUS ÉIREANN SERVICES in Limerick have been impacted today by an “unofficial industrial action”, the company has said.

The company issued a statement to The Journal after there were reports of people having to take taxis in order to get to work on time this morning.

Bus Éireann confirmed the strike in a statement that expressed regret and apologised to those affected by the disruption.

“Bus Éireann regrets to announce that due to unofficial industrial action taken by a small number of our employees, all services in Limerick have been impacted and are currently not operating today,” the company said, adding that customers can go to their website for updates.

“Bus Éireann is disappointed with this unofficial action and the impact it is having on our customers.

“Bus Éireann apologises to affected customers for these service cancellations.”