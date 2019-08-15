This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Up to 3.6m BusConnects leaflets to be delivered to every home and business in greater Dublin

A new public consultation will open on the bus plans next month.

By Sean Murray Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 6:20 AM
18 minutes ago 696 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4764106
NTA CEO Anne Graham and deputy CEO Hugh Creegan explaining aspects of the BusConnects plan
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
NTA CEO Anne Graham and deputy CEO Hugh Creegan explaining aspects of the BusConnects plan
NTA CEO Anne Graham and deputy CEO Hugh Creegan explaining aspects of the BusConnects plan
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

AHEAD OF THE next public consultation opening up for the landmark BusConnects project next month, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has put out to tender a contract for the delivery of up to 3.6 million leaflets across the greater Dublin area.

The leaflets and booklets will be delivered to every home and business in the greater Dublin area, including locations in north Wicklow, north Kildare and east Meath.

BusConnects initiatives would see the creation of 230km of dedicated bus lanes along the 16 busiest corridors in Dublin, as well as the complete redesign of the bus network along seven central “spines”.

Over 30,000 people have already had their say on BusConnects through submissions received in the first round of public consultation.

Concerns have been raised after it emerged that some homeowners will lose a portion of their gardens due to the plans.

A number of areas of south Dublin have protested against the NTA plans, with locals claiming it will destroy communities.

Late last month, TheJournal.ie reported that a number of TDs – including one government minister - had written to the NTA to express their own concerns over the plan.

In the case of Mary Mitchell O’Connor, she urged a “rethink” on how the new system would work in her local constituency.

As it progresses to the next stage of going to the public again with revised plans next month, the NTA now intends to deliver information about the plans straight to people’s doors.

In its invitation to tender, it asks for a service provider to deliver booklets and leaflets to every home and business – including premises with “no junk” signs and individual apartments – to the greater Dublin area. 

The NTA estimates there are 600,000 homes and businesses within this area.

It plans to deliver booklets to each of these addresses at least three times over the course of a year, with the possibility for another three runs the year after.

If it follows through for the full two years, it’ll mean 3.6 million deliveries to homes and businesses in and around the capital. 

More information will be provided on the next stage of BusConnects by the NTA next month. It is not envisaged for the bus corridors project to completed until 2027, while the finalisation of the bus network redesign won’t be complete until 2020 at the earliest.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie