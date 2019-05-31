This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

We should be having four by-elections this year, but will the Dáil make it that far?

The European elections have thrown up some tricky timeline issues.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 31 May 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,998 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4661190
Mick Wallace and Clare Daly are two of the TDs heading for Europe.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Mick Wallace and Clare Daly are two of the TDs heading for Europe.
Mick Wallace and Clare Daly are two of the TDs heading for Europe.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WE NOW KNOW that as a result of the European elections we are required to have four Dáil by-elections, soon too as a result of new legislation.

That is of course provided that we don’t have a general election in the meantime, something which can’t be ruled out and is perhaps looking more likely.

Four sitting TDs have been elected to the new European Parliament. They are:

  • Frances Fitzgerald (FG) – Dublin Mid-West
  • Clare Daly (I4G) – Dublin Fingal
  • Billy Kelleher (FF) – Cork North-Central
  • Mick Wallace (I4C) – Wexford

Due to new legislation brought in as a result of a 2010 High Court ruling, there is now a deadline within which a vacant Dáil seat must be filled.

On that occasion, the court ruled that a 17 month delay was unreasonable. Pearse Doherty, who had taken the case, won the resulting by-election after Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher’s election to the European Parliament in June 2009.

Current legislation now means that by-elections must be held within six months of a Dáil seat being vacated. The first session of the new European Parliament is due to sit on 2 July, bringing the deadline to 2 January 2020.

That timing is far from ideal with a general election on the horizon.

At the most optimistic end of the spectrum, the current government could continue until summer 2020, as was the plan under Fianna Fáil’s commitment to the confidence and supply agreement.

That prospect had already deteriorated due to the changing Brexit timeline and the new requirement for four by-elections has only added to the probability of an earlier election.

Holding by-elections for seats that may only last few months would seem unnecessary and some Fine Gael TDs are even privately admitting that a general election is looking more likely.

On the face of it, losing two opposition TDs in the form of Daly and Wallace could actually help Fine Gael but there are no guarantees that by-elections wouldn’t bring back similar voices.

Holding by-elections also runs the risk of damaging losses ahead of a general election, something Fine Gael would be keen to avoid.

All these considerations could there precipitate an early election, the timing of which must also take account of the upcoming budget which is due in October.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie