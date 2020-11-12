Designer clothes, €5,800 in cash and documents seized in Carlow and Dublin

A NUMBER OF designer items, cash, phones and financial documents have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau, aided by Gardaí.

Four premises were searched today: one residential dwelling in Co Carlow and three professional/business searches in Co Dublin.

During the course of this operation, €5,800 in cash was seized.

Designer clothing including Canada Goose jackets and a Louis Vuitton bag was also seized in addition to mobile phones and financial documents.

A small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was also located during the search of the dwelling in Co Carlow.

This CAB investigation is focused on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Wicklow, Carlow and North Kildare areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The searches were carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and local Gardaí attached to the Carlow district.