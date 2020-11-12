#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 12 November 2020
Advertisement

Designer clothes, €5,800 in cash and documents seized in Carlow and Dublin

A small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was found during a search in Co Carlow.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 12:16 PM
15 minutes ago 1,320 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5264106
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

A NUMBER OF designer items, cash, phones and financial documents have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau, aided by Gardaí. 

Four premises were searched today: one residential dwelling in Co Carlow and three professional/business searches in Co Dublin.

During the course of this operation, €5,800 in cash was seized.

Designer clothing including Canada Goose jackets and a Louis Vuitton bag was also seized in addition to mobile phones and financial documents.

A small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was also located during the search of the dwelling in Co Carlow.

This CAB investigation is focused on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Wicklow, Carlow and North Kildare areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The searches were carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and local Gardaí attached to the Carlow district.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie