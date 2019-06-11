CAB seizes Volkswagen car and Rolex watch from home of Hutch associate James 'Mago' Gately

Source: Garda Press Office

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has raided the home of gangland figure, James ‘Mago’ Gately.

Gately, who is allegedly closely associated with the Hutch gang, survived being shot four times in 2017 as he sat in his car at a petrol station in Clonshaugh, north Dublin.

He was a long-time friend of Gary Hutch who was murdered in Spain in September 2015

During the search of the property in the Coolock area of Dublin, CAB officers seized a Volkswagen Golf GTI, a woman’s Rolex watch, computer equipment, mobile phones, and documents.

Gardaí described today’s search operation, which is part of an on-going investigation targeting the proceeds of crime, as “significant”.

The investigation is primarily related to the purchase of property and expenditure on refurbishment and extensions.

A second search is currently being conducted at an office in Dublin.

In May 2017, Gately was shot as he sat in his car at a petrol station in Clonshaugh. One bullet went through his neck, missing his spinal column by millimetres. It lodged near his jaw.

Another shot went through his shoulder. The other two hit his body but he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

