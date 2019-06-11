This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
CAB seizes Volkswagen car and Rolex watch from home of Hutch associate James 'Mago' Gately

A Volkswagen Golf GTI and a woman’s Rolex watch were seized during this morning’s raid.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 11:30 AM
62387337_10157050026133001_7927680678253035520_n Source: Garda Press Office

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has raided the home of gangland figure, James ‘Mago’ Gately. 

Gately, who is allegedly closely associated with the Hutch gang, survived being shot four times in 2017 as he sat in his car at a petrol station in Clonshaugh, north Dublin. 

He was a long-time friend of Gary Hutch who was murdered in Spain in September 2015

During the search of the property in the Coolock area of Dublin, CAB officers seized a Volkswagen Golf GTI, a woman’s Rolex watch, computer equipment, mobile phones, and documents. 

62212137_10157050026668001_2400646853130452992_n Source: GPO

Gardaí described today’s search operation, which is part of an on-going investigation targeting the proceeds of crime, as “significant”.

The investigation is primarily related to the purchase of property and expenditure on refurbishment and extensions.

A second search is currently being conducted at an office in Dublin. 

In May 2017, Gately was shot as he sat in his car at a petrol station in Clonshaugh. One bullet went through his neck, missing his spinal column by millimetres. It lodged near his jaw.

Another shot went through his shoulder. The other two hit his body but he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

 

 

 

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee 

