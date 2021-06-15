Car, €19k in cash, Rolex watch and designer handbags seized during CAB raids

Items seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau this morning Source: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A CAR, DESIGNER handbags and €19,000 in cash were among items seized during raids in Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wexford this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out the searches at three residential addresses, a mobile home and a business premises.

The search operation was conducted by CAB officers, supported by the Customs Dog Unit.

During the searches, cash worth €19,000, a Rolex watch, a number of Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags and a Volkswagen Passat car were seized.

Electronic devices, assorted documentation and assorted designer goods and footwear were also seized.

“This morning’s search operation is a significant development in the ongoing process of crime investigation targeting assets, including property assets accumulated by an individual directly involved in an organised crime group operating within this jurisdiction and internationally,” gardaí said in a statement.