Canada Goose coats, Rolex watches and Louis Vuitton bags seized by CAB in Co Cavan raids

CANADA GOOSE COATS, Rolex watches and Louis Vuitton bags are among items seized during a search operation in Co Cavan today.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out the search operation at a number of locations this morning, with the support of North Western Region Detective and Uniform Gardaí, the Regional Armed Response Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

Advertisement

Earlier today, @criminalassets carried out a search operation at several locations across Co. Cavan and among the items seized:



- A bank account containing €115,000

- 3 Rolex watches

- Designer goods

- €4,480 in cash

- Documentation and devices.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/WzkDnGFm44 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 16, 2023

It resulted in the seizure of three Rolex watches, three Canada Goose coats, Louis Vuitton bags, designer goods, devices and documentation.

A total of €4,480 in cash was also seized and €115,000 was restrained in a bank account.

The operation forms part of a CAB investigation, initiated following a referral from a Western Region asset profiler, targeting assets, including properties deriving in whole or part from the proceeds of criminal activity.