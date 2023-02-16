Advertisement

Thursday 16 February 2023
# Criminal Assets Bureau
Canada Goose coats, Rolex watches and Louis Vuitton bags seized by CAB in Co Cavan raids
A total of €4,480 in cash was also seized and €115,000 was restrained in a bank account.
5.5k
1
1 hour ago

CANADA GOOSE COATS, Rolex watches and Louis Vuitton bags are among items seized during a search operation in Co Cavan today. 

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out the search operation at a number of locations this morning, with the support of North Western Region Detective and Uniform Gardaí, the Regional Armed Response Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

It resulted in the seizure of three Rolex watches, three Canada Goose coats, Louis Vuitton bags, designer goods, devices and documentation. 

A total of €4,480 in cash was also seized and €115,000 was restrained in a bank account. 

The operation forms part of a CAB investigation, initiated following a referral from a Western Region asset profiler, targeting assets, including properties deriving in whole or part from the proceeds of criminal activity.

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
