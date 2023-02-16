Canada Goose coats, Rolex watches and Louis Vuitton bags seized by CAB in Co Cavan raids

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
CANADA GOOSE COATS, Rolex watches and Louis Vuitton bags are among items seized during a search operation in Co Cavan today.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out the search operation at a number of locations this morning, with the support of North Western Region Detective and Uniform Gardaí, the Regional Armed Response Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.
Earlier today, @criminalassets carried out a search operation at several locations across Co. Cavan and among the items seized:— Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 16, 2023
- A bank account containing €115,000
- 3 Rolex watches
- Designer goods
- €4,480 in cash
- Documentation and devices.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/WzkDnGFm44
It resulted in the seizure of three Rolex watches, three Canada Goose coats, Louis Vuitton bags, designer goods, devices and documentation.
A total of €4,480 in cash was also seized and €115,000 was restrained in a bank account.
The operation forms part of a CAB investigation, initiated following a referral from a Western Region asset profiler, targeting assets, including properties deriving in whole or part from the proceeds of criminal activity.
