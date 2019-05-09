Watches, mobile phones and €28,000 in cash all seized by gardaí

ABOUT €28,000 in cash, as well as watches, mobile phones and documents have all been seized by gardaí carrying out searches in properties in Dublin and Kildare.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out searches at seven sites, including four residential areas, one professional business premises and two plots of land.

The operation was assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, Dog Unit and Mounted Unit.

In total, gardaí seized: