Dental practices and motor dealership raided as part of CAB operation

Some of the seized cash.

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau today raided 14 premises across Dublin as part of an operation targeting the proceeds of crime.

Houses, a sports club, business premises, a motor dealership, dental practices and other professional premises were searched during the operation.

The following items of note were seized:

• Cash of €13,200

• €35,921 frozen in a bank account

• BMW and Ford vehicles

• Records in relation to a number of significant property transactions

Gardaí said today’s operation targeted an organised crime group (OCG) involved in drug trafficking.

A garda spokesman said: “Along with targeting assets linked to the OCG, the operation also targeted the outlets employed by the OCG believed to be involved in laundering the proceeds of crime. Today’s operation marks a significant development in the on-going proceeds of crime investigation.”