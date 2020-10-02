#Open journalism No news is bad news

CAB seizes Rolex watches, €12k in cash and a suspected stolen caravan following Kerry operation

A number of searches were carried out in the Listowel area today.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 2 Oct 2020, 12:52 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) today seized cash, two Rolex watches, a Mercedes car as well as a caravan in a planned raid. 

The operation was conducted with the assistance of local Gardaí and the Garda Southern Region Armed Support Unit (ASU).

It was targeting the assets and activities of an organised crime group based in Listowel who gardaí suspect are involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the region. 

A total of four property searches and one professional search was conducted. As a result of these searches the following assets were seized:

  • €12,600 in cash
  • A 141 Mercedes car
  • Two Rolex watches
  • A caravan (which is believed to have been stolen)
  • Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000
  • Electronic devices and documents

A garda spokesman said: “This case was referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a local profiler and demonstrates the bureau’s commitment to targeting the assets of persons involved in criminality right across the country.”

