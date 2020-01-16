This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cars, luxury watch and €4k in cash seized during CAB raids in Dublin and Kildare

No arrests have been made.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 2:41 PM
1 hour ago 5,896 Views 17 Comments
The seized watches
Image: An Garda Síochána
The seized watches
The seized watches
Image: An Garda Síochána

CARS, LUXURY WATCHES and around €4,000 in cash have been seized following searches in Dublin and Kildare this morning. 

Five searches were carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) at three residential properties (one in Dublin 8 and two in Co Kildare), one business premises in Dublin 2 and one professional premises in Dublin 2. 

During the searches, gardaí seized: 

  • A 152-registered Audi A6 car
  • A 132-registered BMW series car
  • 3 Rolex watches
  • A Breitling watch
  • Approximately €4,000 in cash
  • Approximately £400 in cash
  • Two electronic weighing scales
  • A pair of runners that cost €550
  • Documents

In addition to the items seized, in excess of €30,000 held in financial accounts was restrained on foot of orders granted pursuant to Section 17(2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010. 

All searches were conducted under CAB warrants, Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act 1996, as amended. 

No arrests have been made. 

EOZfVZIXkAA91TV One of the cars seized today Source: An Garda Síochána

The CAB investigation is focussed on an individual who is a member of an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin 8 and 12 areas. 

CAB previously targeted the assets of this individual and orders were granted under the Proceeds of Crime Act 1996 & 2016 in the High Court over cash, monies held in financial accounts, a high value watch, a mobile home and three vehicles. 

That action resulted from a CAB search operation conducted on 8 December 2017. 

The target had been referred to CAB by the Special Crime Task Force established by the Garda Commissioner. This followed from a Garda operation in September 2016 where cash and a luxury watch were seized. 

Anyone with information about suspected unexplained wealth is asked to contact CAB on 01 666 3266 or info@cab.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

