CAB seizes car, Rolex watch and financial documents during searches in 3 counties

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) has seized a car, financial documents and electronic storage devices during searches in Limerick, Cork and Waterford.

As a result of ongoing investigations and information developed from local divisional criminal assets profiler, CAB and the Garda Armed Support Unit conducted a search operation today.

This operation was targeting the assets and activities of an individual involved in the provision of building services and unlicenced security services to the construction industry.

A total of nine searches were conducted across Limerick, Cork and Waterford.

The searches included four residential premises, one business premises and three professional premises (accountants, architects and a motor dealership).

During the searches, CAB seized a Rolex watch, electronic storage devices, paperwork relating to businesses and financial documents.

A 181-registered Audi Q7 SUV was also seized.

Today’s searches were part of one of a number of ongoing CAB investigations relating to the extortion of monies for the provision of building services and unlicenced security services.