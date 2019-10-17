This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CAB seizes car, Rolex watch and financial documents during searches in 3 counties

The searches were carried out in Limerick, Cork and Waterford.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 5:21 PM
42 minutes ago 5,221 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4855838
The Audi Q7 SUV seized during today's searches
Image: An Garda Síochána
The Audi Q7 SUV seized during today's searches
The Audi Q7 SUV seized during today's searches
Image: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) has seized a car, financial documents and electronic storage devices during searches in Limerick, Cork and Waterford. 

As a result of ongoing investigations and information developed from local divisional criminal assets profiler, CAB and the Garda Armed Support Unit conducted a search operation today. 

This operation was targeting the assets and activities of an individual involved in the provision of building services and unlicenced security services to the construction industry. 

A total of nine searches were conducted across Limerick, Cork and Waterford. 

The searches included four residential premises, one business premises and three professional premises (accountants, architects and a motor dealership). 

During the searches, CAB seized a Rolex watch, electronic storage devices, paperwork relating to businesses and financial documents. 

A 181-registered Audi Q7 SUV was also seized. 

Today’s searches were part of one of a number of ongoing CAB investigations relating to the extortion of monies for the provision of building services and unlicenced security services. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie