#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 24 September 2020
Advertisement

CAB seizes over €2 million worth of luxury cars in raids targeting international organised criminals

Gardaí said these raids were carried out as part of a cyber-fraud and money-laundering investigation in the UK.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 3:20 PM
45 minutes ago 7,376 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5213882
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) today seized over €2 million worth of luxury cars as part an operation targeting organised criminals based here and in the UK. 

CAB, working with police officers from the Economic Crime Bureau attached to West Midlands Police in the UK, carried out the operation in Clare and Tipperary.

Gardaí said these raids were carried out as part of a cyber-fraud and money-laundering investigation in the UK.

The CAB investigation is focussed on the assets of an international organised crime group who are suspected of laundering the proceeds of mandate fraud committed in the UK via a used car outlet in Tipperary.

Mandate fraud is when someone gets you to change a direct debit, standing order or bank transfer mandate, by purporting to be an organisation you make regular payments to, for example, a subscription or membership organisation or your business supplier.

Gardaí said searches were conducted at two residential premises and one business premises in Clare, and two residential and one business premises in Tipperary. The search of the one business premises in Tipperary, a used car outlet, remains ongoing, gardaí said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

So far, the following has been seized:

  • Over 80 Cars with an approximate value of €2,000,000
  • Cash in the amount of €21,000
  • In excess of €200,000 has been restrained in financial accounts linked to the organised criminal group

This morning’s search operation involved CAB, the Emergency Response Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda Technical Bureau and were assisted by the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

Speaking about today’s operation the Chief Bureau Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins said: “Today’s search operation is an example of the ongoing cooperation between the Criminal Assets Bureau, An Garda Síochána and UK Police Forces in the investigation of International Organised Criminal Groups. Our activities are in furtherance of the CAB mission ‘to deny and deprive’.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie