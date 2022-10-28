Govt to introduce 'refusal policy' for Ukrainian refugees in hotels offered other accommodation

GOVERNMENT IS TO introduce a refusal policy for Ukrainian refugees who are offered alternative accommodation but refuse to vacate their hotels.

This would mean that refugees staying in a hotel who are offered alternative accommodation would no longer have an entitlement to the hotel accommodation.

“If they refuse an offer, they can’t stay in a hotel,” a source told The Journal, adding that the Government is obliged to provide shelter, not choices, when there are so many people arriving into the country.

“It’s about balance,” they said.

It is understood that Cabinet will today sign off on hotel contract changes which will provide bed-only accommodation for Ukrainians. Around 20% of hotel rooms across the country are being used to accommodate Ukrainians.

An incorporeal Cabinet meeting is to be held this afternoon to sign off on a number of these new measures to deal with the refugee accommodation crisis.

It comes as Government rallies to find additional housing after a number of refugees from Ukraine and other countries could not be accommodated last weekend due to the Citywest facility reaching capacity.

A facility at Dublin Airport has now been set up for new arrivals.

However, there are growing concerns in Government about the numbers of refugees arriving into the country this weekend and whether their needs can be met.

Hotel accommodation concerns

The issue of hotel accomodation and freeing up more capacity is understood to be a key concern for the Government.

Over the weekend, the Taoiseach said there is a need to free up capacity that is already in the system, stating that there is an issue with refugees that are currently staying in hotel accomodation not wanting to move on.

Martin told reporters “there was a reluctance, for example, for quite a number of whom are in hotels to move out into housing”.

“There’s been a constant challenge there, because, understandably, if people are in a hotel with a group, they find some comfort in that, and are more reluctant to move into a single house. And that’s been a feature. So these are issues that we have to deal with now, in terms of trying to create greater capacity within the accommodation that we’ve already secured,” said the Taoiseach.

Under the new contracts, as outlined above, meals will not be included.

While one source said “we will not see people go hungry”, there will be a concerted effort to urge those staying in hotels to accept other accommodation, such as pledged houses, that could be located in other areas of the country.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that tourism in Ireland will be negatively impacted as the war in Ukraine – and the housing of tens of thousands of refugees in hotels – continues.

Varadkar said it is likely that the tourism sector next spring and summer will not be as good as hoped.

Speaking yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he believes the country can stretch more to take in more refugees.

Other measures set to be finalised today is the doubling of the monthly payment for those housing Ukrainians to €800, although there are concerns that such a measure might not make a huge difference as a number of accommodation pledges have been revoked.

The greater use of army barracks and defence force buildings being used to house refugees is also set to be formally announced, as well as the extension of modular house building.