Micheál Martin says the country can stretch itself to accommodate more Ukrainian refugees

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he believes the country can accommodate more refugees arriving from Ukraine.

As pressure mounts on the Government to source accommodation, he told reporters in Trim, Meath: “I think we can stretch ourselves more in terms of accommodating more.”

He did not agree that there has been a waning of social cohesion and support for housing refugees, stating that in a short space of time the country has managed to accommodate over 55,000 Ukrainians.

The Taoiseach, who was attending the Women and Agriculture Conference, said attendees approached him today to voice their support in the effort to take in Ukrainians.

“I understand the pressures given the sheer numbers that are involved,” he acknowledged, but added: “We’re going to do everything we can to assist.”

His comments come ahead of an incorporeal Cabinet meeting, due to be held tomorrow, which will sign off on a number of measures to deal with the accommodation crisis.

These include the doubling of the monthly payment for those housing Ukrainians to €800, the use of army barracks and defence force buildings to house refugees, as well as the extension of modular house building.

Hotel accommodation concerns

The issue of hotel accomodation and freeing up more capacity will also be dealt with.

Over the weekend, the Taoiseach said there is a need to free up capacity that is already in the system, stating that there is an issue with refugees that are currently staying in hotel accomodation not wanting to move on.

Martin told reporters “there was a reluctance, for example, for quite a number of whom are in hotels to move out into housing”.

“There’s been a constant challenge there, because, understandably, if people are in a hotel with a group, they find some comfort in that, and are more reluctant to move into a single house. And that’s been a feature. So these are issues that we have to deal with now, in terms of trying to create greater capacity within the accommodation that we’ve already secured,” said the Taoiseach.

It is understood that hotel contracts to house refugees will now not include meals.

While one source said “we will not see people go hungry”, there will be a concerted effort to urge those staying in hotels to accept other accommodation, such as pledged houses, that could be located in other areas of the country.

Consideration is also being given to asking for a rent contributions to be made by those refugees staying in hotels who are also in employment.

Charged rent if houses turned down

A person may also be charged rent for their stay if they are offered other accommodation, such as a house in another county, but refuse to leave hotel accommodation.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said earlier today that tourism in Ireland will be negatively impacted as the war in Ukraine – and the housing of tens of thousands of refugees in hotels – continues.

Around 20% of hotel rooms across the country are being used to accommodate Ukrainians.

Varadkar said it is likely that the tourism sector next spring and summer will not be as good as hoped.

“I think that the war in Ukraine is going to have a negative impact on tourism,” he added.

“You would think it likely that next spring and summer won’t be as good for the tourism sector as maybe we had hoped it would be,” said the Tánaiste.

“It’s not just the fact that maybe 10% or 20% of hotel rooms will be used to accommodate Ukrainians, there’s also the increase in air fares, for example, and reduced consumer sentiments.

“But I wouldn’t discount the fact that one of the biggest difficulties the sector has is in finding staff.

“Still, when I meet new people in business, whether it’s Dublin Chamber or Dungarvan Chamber, finding staff is as big an issue, if not a greater issue than the energy costs and it is good to see that so many Ukrainians have been issued with PPS numbers and in around 10,000 have entered the workforce, mainly in hospitality and retail.”

He said communities, including many in Donegal, Kerry, Clare and parts of Dublin, should “gain” from welcoming in so many refugees.

Community funding

The community fund could be used to improve schools, public transport and sporting facilities.

“Irish people have welcomed Ukrainians into their communities, which is absolutely correct. But there are parts of the country where there are a lot of Ukrainians, for obvious reasons, because there’s a lot of accommodation there,” Varadkar added.

“I think in recognition of the fact that so many Irish communities have welcomed so many Ukrainians into their communities, that there should be some community gain for that.

“It might be improvements in schools, it might be improvements to public transport, it might be improvements to community services, and it does already exist.

“I think as this crisis is going to continue, and as it becomes prolonged that we need to need to scale that up.”

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said there is provision in the budget for this type of spending.

He said the government wants to acknowledge that many communities have “opened their doors and their hearts” to so many Ukrainian families and individuals.

“We made an overall provision of around two billion euro, much that of course will be needed directly for the accommodation provision, for social welfare supports, for health supports and so on,” McGrath added.

“We are working closely with Minister [Heather] Humphreys in particular, in relation to what we can do to assist communities.

“We want it to be practical, to be tangible, to make a difference to them, because we recognise that there is strain on service provision and the provision of facilities in many communities that have taken so many people and we are going to have to support them.

“There is a willingness across government to do more to support those communities and I’m confident that the resources are there within the overall.”

He made the comments as the government details of a new 200 million euro scheme to help companies struggling with rising energy costs.

The Ukraine Enterprise Crisis Scheme will assist viable but vulnerable firms of all sizes in the manufacturing and internationally traded services sectors.

It will help firms suffering liquidity problems, and also help those impacted by severe rises in energy costs.

With reporting by Press Association