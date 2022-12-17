Reshuffle: Martin takes Foreign Affairs, Coveney moves to Enterprise and Donnelly stays on in Health

THE CABINET RESHUFFLE is underway with ministers being told what ministerial brief they will hold.

There are 18 government departments, or departments of state.

The new ranks of junior ministers will be announced next week – most likely on Tuesday.

So what do we know so far?

Department of Foreign Affairs

Government Information Service Government Information Service

The former Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, is set to take up the role of Minister for Foreign Affairs alongside the office of the Tánaiste. It had been widely speculated that he would opt for the job and push Simon Coveney into another portfolio.

Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Not only did Darragh O’Brien survive a motion of no confidence this week, he also held on to his job. This one is not so surprising. Micheál Martin had previously indicated at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in September that O’Brien would stay on in his role in the Housing Department after the reshuffle.

Department of Health

Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

This was a brief that many were watching as there had been speculation in recent months that Stephen Donnelly might not keep a seat at the Cabinet table come the reshuffle.

The Wicklow TD moved up the ranks fast, from being elected in 2011 as an independent, then leading from the helm of the Social Democrats before joining Fianna Fáil. In 2020, he took over from Simon Harris when he became health minister – a job he has managed to hold on to today.

Department of Public Expenditure & Reform: Paschal Donohoe

Sam Boal Sam Boal

No surprises here. We already knew that Paschal Donohoe would be rotating with Michael McGrath in the reshuffle. The Dublin Central TD has been in the Department of Finance since 2017. Earlier this month, following some controversy about whether he would be able to take up the role, Donohoe was re-elected to lead the Eurogroup.

Department of Finance

Sam Boal Sam Boal

As referenced above, McGrath swapped with Donohoe so is now the Finance Minister. McGrath has been a Cork South Central TD since 2007 but became a minister for the first time in 2020 when he became Public Expenditure Minister.

Department of Education

Sam Boal Sam Boal

The current Education Minister, Norma Foley, is set to remain in place following this evening’s reshuffle. The Kerry TD was a surprise appointment when the coalition took office in 2020.

Department of Agriculture

Sam Boal Sam Boal

The third Agriculture Minister in the lifetime of the coalition, Charlie McConalogue, is set to remain in post. The Donegal TD initially replaced Dara Calleary, who was appointed after Barry Cowen was sacked by Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the early days of the Government.

Super Junior Minister – Department of Transport

Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

The first super minister announced so far this evening, Jack Chambers is set to take up a role at the Department of Transport. The former Chief Whip was speculated to take up the Health brief, but this did not come to pass in the end.