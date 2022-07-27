Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 27 July 2022
Coalition leaders to meet ahead of Cabinet as deal on agriculture emissions down to the wire

The trio convened yesterday evening but failed to agree on the target for the agriculture sector.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 8:22 AM
28 minutes ago 782 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5826819
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE THREE COALITION leaders are set to meet this morning ahead of Cabinet to try to reach an agreement on important emissions reduction targets for individual sectors.

The trio convened yesterday evening but failed to agree on the target for the agriculture sector, which has become a serious point of conflict within the government.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are continuing negotiations on how far agriculture will be told to cut its emissions ahead of a Cabinet meeting today where the matter is due to be discussed.

Climate experts assert that all sectors, including agriculture, must quickly and substantially reduce the amount of greenhouse gases they produce to help prevent catastrophe but farmer representatives – and some Government TDs – are pushing back against a high target.

The Climate Action Plan 2021 outlined draft ranges for reduction targets broken down by sector, including 22% to 30% for agriculture, the lowest target of any sector despite its high emissions. 

Agriculture wants to see its target set at 22%, saying that would be “challenging but achievable”, while others say it must be higher if Ireland is to meet its legally-binding climate obligations.  

Cabinet must approve the target for each sector but needs a proposal with the specific figures to be put before it in order to do so.

Lengthy talks between the Department of Environment, led by Eamon Ryan, and the Department of Agriculture, led by Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue, have tried to tease out a solution in recent weeks but a decision between the coalition leaders has come down to the final hour.

A senior Government source said last night that it was difficult to say whether or not a deal would be reached.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) provisional figures for Ireland’s 2021 greenhouse gas emissions show a 4.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Emissions had decreased by 3.6% in 2020 compared to 2019. Much of the drop that year was due to the pandemic but they had also fallen by 4.5% the year before.  

Also coming before Cabinet today is a proposal from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to introduce legislation for safe access zone around clinics that provide abortion services.

It would introduce 100-metre zones around locations such as hospitals, GP practices and family planning clinics that would prohibit protests that try to influence the decision of a person seeing a termination. 

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will bring a proposal for a bill to strengthen laws around consent in rape cases, changing the current situation in which a defendant can be found not guilty of rape by arguing that they believed they had the consent of the other party. 

Additional reporting by Tadgh McNally

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

