Former Garda assistant commissioner to head up new stakeholder group on dog control

A FORMER GARDA Assistant Commissioner is to head up a new stakeholder group on dog control, Cabinet will be told today.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys will inform Government of the appointment of John Twomey to the group this morning.

The group will be tasked with bringing recommendations to the Minister in terms of strengthening the legislation around the control of dogs.

It’s understood the group will be made up of representatives from a number of key Government Departments, as well as organisations such as the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), Dogs Trust, Comhairle na Tuaithe and the ISPCA.

Earlier this year, Humphreys announced a series of measures in response to dog attacks, including trebling the on-the-spot fines for the most serious offences from €100 to €300 and an allocation of €2 million to upgrade dog warden facilities and transport.

She also announced funding for a public awareness campaign, which will be launched shortly.

Under the new measures, dog wardens will also be able to issue multiple fines at once if they encounter an owner who potentially breaches a number of regulations in the Control of Dogs Act 1986.

This could see a potential dog owner receive three separate fines in cases where a restricted dog breed is without a muzzle, collar or if the owner is not in possession of a dog licence.

Dublin City Council has said that it will increase dog seizures by introducing more animal wardens are to the city, as almost 150 dogs were taken into the authority’s care in the second half of last year.

Latest figures from the Council show that only half of the dogs taken into the city’s pounds in the last six months of 2023 were rehomed. The remainder of dogs were put to sleep, kept in the authority’s kennels or returned to their owners.

It’s understood that Humphreys is “very open” to the idea of following the UK in taking specific action in relation to certain dangerous breeds, including the XL Bully.

There are currently 10 restricted breeds in Ireland and it is also prohibited, under the Control of Dogs Act, to own any mix of these dogs.

RTÉ

Cabinet is also set to approve the appointment of Terence O’Rourke as the new chair of RTÉ.

Media Minister Catherine Martin will seek Government approval to appoint O’Rourke as the board’s new chair, along with the appointment of two other board members.

O’Rourke has been the chair of the ESB since 2020. He previously served as the chairman of Enterprise Ireland, and as the managing partner of accountancy at KPMG.

The coalition leaders accepted his recommendation at a meeting last night.

Supports for businesses

Elsewhere, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney is to seek Cabinet approval for a number of supports to help businesses with costs.

The Minister will seek additional €15 million through Local Enterprise Offices to provide a top-up payment of up to €3,000 in the Energy Efficiency Grant for businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors.

Businesses in these sectors who employ up to 50 people are already eligible for a capital grant of up to €5,000. They will now be eligible to apply for up to €8,000 in capital grant assistance to improve their energy efficiency.

It’s understood the Minister will work with the Social Protection Minister and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe to produce proposals for changes to Employer PRSI by the end of April.

These changes will reduce the cost of employing a person at the national minimum wage, to fully implement the Low Pay Commission recommendation that increases in the living wage do not result in increased Employer PRSI contributions.

Coveney will also bring forward proposals with the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris on how to target the National Training Fund to help assist in reducing costs for business.

The Minister will also seek Cabinet approval to publish a report which examines the impact of measures, including Auto-Enrolment Pension, Parent’s Leave and Benefit, Statutory Sick Pay and the Right to Request Remote Working, on business costs.

The study was conducted to examine how Ireland compares internationally on each measure.

It’s understood to state that the introduction of these measures has only a modest effect on the economy as a whole, while finding that a broad range of benefits are associated with these measures for both employees and employers.

The study will be published following Cabinet approval.

Construction workers

Meanwhile, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris is to update Cabinet on a number of measures being taken to attract people into careers in construction and offshore wind.

It’s understood that Harris will outline the next steps in a campaign to recruit Irish people working on construction sites around the world to return to Ireland to work on sites here.

Harris will confirm he will meet with a number of Irish construction workers in the UK next week, who left during the economic crash and discuss the motivations for staying abroad and some of the barriers to returning home.

He will also confirm the number of people seeking to become craft apprentices is significantly increasing, but there is a need to continue to attract people into this area.

This includes targeted campaign to school leavers on modern methods of construction.

In addition, Harris will also update Government on a Department-commissioned report on the potential economic benefits of offshore wind to Ireland. The report states it could be worth up to €38 billion.

The Minister will confirm an allocation of €500,000 to develop skills relevant to offshore wind.

One aspect will be to target mid-career professionals with relevant skills in engineering, project management and environmental management and offer on-the-job learning in offshore wind.

Free Junior Cycle schoolbooks

Elsewhere, Education Minister Norma Foley is bringing a memo to cabinet about the rollout of the free schoolbooks scheme for Junior Cycle students.

The scheme, which was announced last year as part of the Budget, is designed to ease the financial pressure on families. It is an extension of the free books scheme for primary school students, which has been in effect since last September.

The government will spent over €50 million to provide free schoolbooks, workbooks and copybooks for 558,000 pupils in primary and special schools.

The funding will cover the cost of schoolbooks and e-books, as well as copybooks and other classroom resources.