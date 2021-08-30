#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 30 August 2021
Advertisement

Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 to discuss further easing of restrictions

Among the issues left to be decided on are the return of events, gigs, festivals and nightclubs, as well as the return to the office.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Aug 2021, 8:10 AM
51 minutes ago 4,331 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5535192

THE CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE is to meet today to discuss the next easing of restrictions, as the majority of schools return this week and public transport returns to full capacity.

The sub-committee is chaired by the Taoiseach, and its members include the Tánaiste, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Minister Coveney said that last week’s Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 lasted “five-and-a-half hours long”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media Catherine Martin are also to meet with representatives of the events industry today to discuss their requests for the return of their sector.

Of that meeting, Coveney said: “I don’t want to preempt what’s going to be agreed out of that, but certainly the Government wants to open up through September, and wants to do that as safely as we can.

One thing I think we will definitely do tomorrow, as a Government, is to give specific dates so that people can plan their businesses and their lives around dates in the future.

A decision is due to be made by Cabinet tomorrow on how and when the final restrictions will be eased, with Micheál Martin saying that a roadmap for the final easing of restrictions is expected by then.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Among the issues left to be decided on are the return of events, gigs, festivals and nightclubs; the return of communions and confirmations; and the return to the office.

Transport Minister Ryan said yesterday that public transport would return to full capacity from this week, though an official announcement has not yet been made.

Public-health officials from NPHET have recommended that the Government wait for 90% of people to be vaccinated before contemplating any major easing of restrictions.

As of yesterday, 91.7% of adults in Ireland have had at least one vaccine dose, while 87.8% are fully vaccinated.

HSE chief Paul Reid said on Twitter that 14,000 people received a vaccine dose at walk-in centres over the weekend, meaning a total of over 134,000 vaccine doses have been administered via walk-in centres to date.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie