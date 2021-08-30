Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 to discuss further easing of restrictions

THE CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE is to meet today to discuss the next easing of restrictions, as the majority of schools return this week and public transport returns to full capacity.

The sub-committee is chaired by the Taoiseach, and its members include the Tánaiste, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Minister Coveney said that last week’s Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 lasted “five-and-a-half hours long”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media Catherine Martin are also to meet with representatives of the events industry today to discuss their requests for the return of their sector.

Of that meeting, Coveney said: “I don’t want to preempt what’s going to be agreed out of that, but certainly the Government wants to open up through September, and wants to do that as safely as we can.

One thing I think we will definitely do tomorrow, as a Government, is to give specific dates so that people can plan their businesses and their lives around dates in the future.

A decision is due to be made by Cabinet tomorrow on how and when the final restrictions will be eased, with Micheál Martin saying that a roadmap for the final easing of restrictions is expected by then.

Among the issues left to be decided on are the return of events, gigs, festivals and nightclubs; the return of communions and confirmations; and the return to the office.

Transport Minister Ryan said yesterday that public transport would return to full capacity from this week, though an official announcement has not yet been made.

Public-health officials from NPHET have recommended that the Government wait for 90% of people to be vaccinated before contemplating any major easing of restrictions.

As of yesterday, 91.7% of adults in Ireland have had at least one vaccine dose, while 87.8% are fully vaccinated.

HSE chief Paul Reid said on Twitter that 14,000 people received a vaccine dose at walk-in centres over the weekend, meaning a total of over 134,000 vaccine doses have been administered via walk-in centres to date.