Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Over 350 staff laid off temporarily at Cahir plant as a result of ongoing beef dispute

The dispute has seen unofficial pickets by farmers at processing facilities around the country in recent weeks.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 8:33 AM
1 hour ago 3,804 Views 10 Comments
File photo - ABP plant in Ferrybank, Waterford
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo - ABP plant in Ferrybank, Waterford
File photo - ABP plant in Ferrybank, Waterford
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Updated 26 minutes ago

ABP FOOD GROUP has confirmed that it has laid off 355 staff temporarily at its plant in Co Tipperary as a result of the ongoing beef dispute. 

It was reported yesterday that protests are continuing at the gates of meat processing factories across the country despite a deal being struck between farmers and the meat industry on Sunday. 

An agreement was reached between farmers and beef processors following talks of over 30 hours long, organised by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed over the weekend. 

“I think in any negotiations there are compromises – endorsed by all of those parties around the table. The point we’re making to those beef farmers is their voice has been heard,” Creed said, speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland

“This as much as can be done in this moment in time. We are at a tipping point now. There is a bigger picture here. We’re an internationally trading country. Our reputation is important to us,” he said. 

We are witnessed self-harm to our industry as a result of this dispute.

This morning, ABP confirmed that it is temporarily laying off the 355 staff at its Cahir plant as a result of “ongoing illegal blockades at the site”. 

It warned that a further 182 jobs are threatened to be laid off before the end of the week. 

In a statement, ABP has said the protesters have “stopped any product going in to or leaving the site” and that production has ceased. 

“Furthermore, these illegal blockades are impacting seriously on the thousands of beef farmers who supply cattle to the site,” ABP said. 

The company said it will stay in contact with impacted staff members and provide them with regular updates. 

“It is regrettable that the company has had to take this course of action,” it said. 

“ABP has expressed its dismay that after an agreement was reached, illegal blockades remain in place at Cahir and at other processing sites across the country.”

Negotiations 

The agreement reached between beef farmers and beef processors was based upon increased bonuses for farmers and the dropping of all legal actions in exchange for an end to the blockades at factory gates. 

However, not all farmers have agreed to it and pickets remain outside a number of factories yesterday. 

The main points contained in the agreement include a new bonus for steers and heifers aged between 30 and 36 months, of eight cent a kilogram, as well as the current bonus for 30-month cattle jumping from 12 to 20 cent per kilogramme. 

It also states that the Quality Payment Grid – which indicates how much a farmer will get paid based on weights – will be reviewed, and promises the creation of an independently chaired Beef Market taskforce. 

Speaking on Morning Ireland yesterday, however, chairman of the Beef Plan Movement, Hugh Doyle said it has stood down its protests but many other farmers will not accept the deal as it does not change the baseline price of beef. 

Creed said this morning that he is appealing to farmers to read the documents. 

“For every day this goes on, this will have long-term lasting impacts for farmers,” Creed said. 

“I would appeal to farmers to read the documents. Their negotiators have done as much as could be done. Silent majority – have your voice heard now. We’re at a critical tipping point.” 

On 27 August, ABP, among other companies, was granted temporary High Court injunctions restraining groups of protesters from blockading their factories and intimidating staff and suppliers. 

With reporting by Conor McCrave

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

