Family and gardaí 'concerned for wellbeing' of 14-year-old boy missing since Tuesday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Dublin 1.

Callum Coakley was last seen on Tuesday at around 7pm.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, of thin build, with black hair and brown eyes.

It isn’t know what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Callum’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information in relation to Callum’s whereabouts or who can assist gardaí in locating him are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.