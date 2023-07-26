Damning CAMHS review identifies 'lost' cases and 'burnt out and frustrated' staff

A REVIEW INTO the provision of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in the country has found that the UN Rights of the Child may have been breached for children with mental illness.

The report, authored by the Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, was published by the Mental Health Commission (MHC) today.

The report states that long waiting lists, lack of capacity to provide appropriate interventions, “lost” cases, lack of emergency and out-of-hours services, difficulties in accessing primary care and disability services and the absence of monitoring certain medications all point to a possible breach of Article 24 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was ratified by Ireland in 1992.

An interim report published in January of this year found that a large number of children and adolescents seeking mental health treatment don’t receive necessary follow-up care, with many ending up “lost” in the system.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Finnerty said it was important to note that significant improvement has happened since the review began, including the appointment of a national clinical lead for CAMHS.

“During the review, I found that there were some areas where CAMHS was provided in a safe and effective way. But we also found other areas where there were significant challenges in providing the services that were effective, efficient and safe,” she said.

“I found there was a lack of effective corporate governance in HSE CAMHS. There were gaps, especially in the area of managing risk, with little realisation or acknowledgement that there were serious issues in CAMHS.”

She said there was a “knee-jerk reaction to crises” such as the Maskey report and the interim report, which provided a bonus of funding to fix the immediate problem.

“But this is not sustainable, and only addressed local problems. This has resulted in propping up a failing system that needs a radical overhaul.”

A review was carried out of 1,178 files across all CAMHS teams between January 2021 and March 2022 while a review of CAMHS teams’ facilities was also conducted.

The review team also met with all 75 CAMHS mental health teams and six speciliast teams, individual staff and management within CAMHS and parents and young people with experience of CAMHS services.

Lack of governance

The report states that the lack of governance in some areas is contributing to “inefficient and unsafe CAMHS” through failure to manage risk, failure to fund and recruit key staff, failure to look at alternative models of providing services and the failure to provide a standardised service across and within CHOs.

Risks were not identified across a number of Community Healthcare Organisations (CHOs) due to a lack of auditing and review. The review found that there were two processes for management and escalation of risk at team level, with “little or no information fed back on what actions were taken”.

The report states that this had frustrated some teams, who told the review that they did not “bother” to escalate risk anymore because they felt that there was no point.

“This resulted in a haphazard approach and under-documenting of risks and minimalist generalised actions record on the CHO risk register,” it states.

It was also found that in some teams, there was limited understanding of what constituted a risk, how it was assessed and how it was escalated.

Two-thirds of children in CAMHS teams had a key worker, but the report found that care planning was “either absent or of such poor quality as to be meaningless” in many teams.

Risk assessment and risk management was not documented in clinical files in many cases.

The report found evidence that some teams were not monitoring antipsychotic medication in accordance with international standards and that some children were taking medication without appropriate blood tests and essential physical monitoring as a result.

These findings were escalated to the clinical lead which resulted in a review of the identified files. Following the review, the HSE reported that there was no evidence that any child was harmed or suffered side effects from their medication.

Lack of electronic records

Digital infrastructure was absent in three CHOs apart from the use of Excel spreadsheets or Word documents, while only one CHO had electronic records.

Advertisement

It found that most services do not have an IT system that manages appointments, schedules rotas, maintains clinical files and provides reports on activity, despite these systems being in place in comparable countries “for many years”.

Most teams did not use Healthlink, which contributed to paper-based clinical files being “frequently disorganised, incomplete, sometimes illegible, with little logic to the filing of documents within them”.

The vast majority of CAMHS teams were found to be significantly below recommended staffing levels, with some being 50% below staffing.

The report states that this was especially apparent in health and social care professional staffing, where there were deficits in occupational therapists, social care leaders, advanced nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, psychologists, speech and language therapists and social workers.

This resulted in long waiting lists and a lack of staff capacity to carry out many interventions. “We met staff who were working beyond their contracted hours, who were burnt out and frustrated by not being able to provide at the time of our review, what they saw as a safe and effective service,” the report states.

Finnerty said that there is “a postcode lottery” in CAMHS with “very little access” to CAMHS depending on where the young person lives.

Inspectors were informed that one team had 140 “lost” cases, while another team were attempting to identify an unknown number of cases that had been lost to follow up following a change in staffing.

“The HSE have assured us that all children and young people have been identified and their care reviewed and that no harm was found to have occurred as a result of being lost to follow-up,” the report states.

Vulnerable groups of children, including children in the Traveller Community, asylum seekers and refugees, had more difficulties accessing services. The report states that young Traveller and Roma remain “largely invisible in mental health policy and service delivery”.

Recommendations

The report makes 49 recommendations in total.

Primarily, it recommends that the immediate and independent regulation of CAMHS by the Mental Health Commission must be put in place “to ensure the State and the HSE act swiftly to implement the governance and clinical reforms to help guarantee that all children have access to evidence-based and safe services, regardless of geographical location or ability to pay”.

The implementation of the recommendations must be monitored by the Mental Health Commission, which publishes a yearly report on the progress of implementation.

It also recommends that there must be oversight of CAMHS and all other mental health services for children and adolescents by the HSE Health and Safety Committees.

A comprehensive strategy for CAMHS and all other mental health services for children must be prepared and approved by the HSE Board “due to the seriousness of the concerns raised by Dr Maskey’s report and this report”.

Among the other recommendations, the report states that the health service should reinstate the post of National Director for Mental Health in the HSE “as a matter of urgency” while alternative models of care must be considered by the HSE in providing clinical leadership.

It recommends that each CHO must have a clinical director for CAMHS and that each team must have a team or clinical coordinator dedicated to coordinating children and young people’s care.

It also recommends that the care and treatment provided by CAMHS should be standardised across and within CHOs so that each young person has the same opportunity to access the most appropriate treatment according to their need.

In terms of access to CAMHS, the report states that all children and families should be able to access an urgent mental health assessment at a time of crisis that is provided “in a safe suitable environment and delivered by trained supported staff”.

It also recommends that each major hospital and emergency department (ED) should have a dedicated liaison CAMHS, supported by an on-call CAMHS team that is accessible 24/7.

The review was ordered in January last year after the publication of a report into the care of more than 1,300 children who attended the HSE-run South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The report found that 46 of the children suffered “significant harm” while attending the service and that a review of 240 young people showed the service did not meet the standards which it should have.

In February, HSE chief operations officer Damien McCallion apologised for failures in mental health provision for young people and conceded that some children are still waiting too long to access services.