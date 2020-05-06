The Explainer: Will it be possible for pubs to open before 10 August?

THERE’S FIVE DATES to mark on your calendar: 18 May, 8 June, 29 June, 20 July, 10 August.

These are the tentative dates for each phase of the government’s roadmap for the lifting of restrictions.

The situation is going to be closely monitored. If the virus starts spreading widely again, some elements might be pushed back or suspended. If good progress is made in keeping it at bay, elements could be brought forward.

Right now cafes and restaurants will reopen – with social distancing measures in place – from 29 June, but this is a problem for publicans and anyone who is looking forward to a drink in their local, as pubs are currently slated to open on 10 August.

Our senior reporter Michelle Hennessy joins presenter Sinéad O’Carroll to examine this situation. We take a look at how the roadmap might work, how it’s a ‘living document’ with changes being made on the fly, but also whether it is possible for pubs to open before August.

We also talk through the proposals released by publicans on how it might happen, and how likely the government is to overrule the advice of the health experts in favour of an early return to normality.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinead O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Design by Palash Somani.