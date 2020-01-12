This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 12 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Canadians living near nuclear power station sent emergency incident message by mistake

More than an hour later, a message was sent saying the first one was a mistake.

By Associated Press Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 5:07 PM
36 minutes ago 3,438 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4963023
The emergency alert sent out this morning.
Image: AP
The emergency alert sent out this morning.
The emergency alert sent out this morning.
Image: AP

PEOPLE THROUGHOUT THE Canadian province of Ontario awoke this morning to an alarming alert of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto — only to later be told the message was a mistake.

The initial early morning emergency message popped up on the screens of mobile phones throughout the nation’s most populous province, saying an unspecified incident had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.

It added there had been no abnormal release of radioactivity and said people didn’t need to take protective action.

More than an hour later, Ontario Power Generation later sent a message saying the alert “was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. No further action is required.” The notification message also was pushed onto to television screens.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan said he’s demanding a full investigation into the error.

“Like many of you, I was very troubled to have received that emergency alert this morning. While I am relieved that there was no actual emergency, I am upset that an error such as this occurred. I have spoken to the Province, and am demanding that a full investigation take place,” Ryan said by Twitter.

Toronto Mayor John Tory joined him, tweeting that “there are far too many unanswered questions” and noting it went out across the province of 14 million people.

canada-nuclear-plant The message sent out informing people the first was a mistake. Source: AP

“Last night may have been the wrong night to start watching Chernobyl,” tweeted CBC journalist David Common.

The US Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general recommended changes to emergency alert system in the United States after Hawaii officials in 2018 mistakenly warned the public about a nonexistent incoming ballistic missile.

A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee sent the missile alert to mbile phones and broadcasters, triggering panic until the agency sent another message 38 minutes later notifying people it was a false alarm.

The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, opened in 1971, and had been scheduled to be decommissioned this year, but the province’s government committed to keeping it open until 2024. Decommissioning is now set to start in 2028.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie