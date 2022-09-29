Independent review finds 'substantial shortcomings' in handling of 999 calls

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AN INDEPENDENT REVIEW into the cancellation of 999 calls has found that there were “substantial shortcomings” in several incidents around handling calls.
The report has found that there were issues where the call takers did not properly assess the vulnerability of some callers alongside highlighting incidents where information provided within calls was not accurately recorded.
The report, which was carried out by Derek Penman, a former Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, was released today following an interim report which was released in 2021.
A previous internal Garda review found that there were more than 200,000 911 calls cancelled between 2019 and 2020.
Some incidents highlighted in the report include where call takers did not accurately record information provided to them by callers.
This lead, at times, to Gardaí being dispatched to the wrong locations and leaving callers unable to be re-contacted.
“There are incidents where basic call-taking procedures were not being met, especially in terms of requesting, recording, and validating the contact details of callers, victims or incident locations,” reads the report.
The report also details incidents where call takers did not take sufficient time to properly assess the vulnerability of callers.
More to follow…
