Vigil to be held for Kate Moran (20) who died following tragic accident during camogie match

A CANDLELIT VIGIL is to be held today following the tragic passing of Kate Moran, who died during a camogie match in Galway over the Easter weekend.

Communities in the Athenry and Monivea areas of Co Galway are still coming to terms with the death of the 20-year-old NUIG student following an accidental collision in a league camogie match on Monday evening.

Kate is the eldest of four children to Mary and Cathal Moran, a former Athenry and Galway hurler who operates a successful auctioneering business.

They, along with their other children Thady, Leah and Saorise, were planning to celebrate Kate’s 21st birthday next Monday week.

Advertisement

Kate was injured playing for Athenry in a senior league game against Ardrahan on Monday evening following an accidental collision. She was treated at the scene before being rushed to University Hospital Galway where she was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

A candlelit vigil is to be held this evening at 9pm in Kenny Park GAA grounds in Athenry when the grief-stricken community will have an opportunity to assemble as it comes to terms with the death of the popular 20-year-old.

“It is a very difficult time,” said Mary Rohan, chairperson of Athenry camogie club. “Kate was the most beautiful girl and everybody adored her. You met Kate and her smile would just light up and her bubbly personality shone on and off the pitch. Her teammates loved her, everybody loved her.

“She was very talented, she played with the club through underage up to senior. Kate’s father Cathal and the Moran family are steeped in the history of Athenry and Galway GAA. It’s just been a terrible shock. There are no words. We are just devastated,” she told Galway Bay FM.

She paid tribute to Galway Camogie and to Croke Park for all the support they have received, and to the wider community who have rallied behind the family and the club.

“Ardrahan camogie, we would like to thank them, they have been tremendous support. Like the whole camogie family, they have given us outpourings of support. Everybody is devastated,” added Mary Rohan.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland Marty Morrissey described Kate as a “brilliant camogie player”.

He said: “Our deepest sympathies go to Kate Moran’s family. Cathal (Kate’s dad) was part of the Athenry team that won the All-Ireland Club Championship in 1997, 2000 and 2001. Kate was a brilliant camogie player. She won two All-Ireland U16 medals.

“Our deepest sympathies to her brother Thady and her sisters Leah and Saoirse following this accidental collision in a camogie match in Ardrahan.”

The candlelit vigil tonight is being organised by Athenry camogie club and they have extended an invitation to all camogie clubs and everyone else to come along. Books of condolences will be at the entrances to the stadium.

Monivea GAA club, where the Moran family live, have also opened a book of condolence. Flags at the village national school, which Kate attended with her brother and sisters, flew at half-mast this morning, and messages of sympathy have been expressed by her secondary school, Presentation College in Athenry, and NUIG, where Kate was studying commerce and accounting.