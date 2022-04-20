Camogie player Kate Moran to be laid to rest on Friday afternoon

THE YOUNG CAMOGIE player who died in an accidental collision during a match will be laid to rest on Friday afternoon in Co Galway, ten days before she would celebrate her 21st birthday.

Kate Moran, who would have been 21 on Monday week, will repose at the family home at Glenagloughan in Monivea on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm.

Her funeral Mass will take place at 1pm on Friday at the Church of the Sacred Heart at Ryehill outside Monivea. She will be laid to rest afterwards at Templemoyle Cemetery in Newcastle, Athenry.

The eldest in a family of four, she is survived by her parents Mary and Cathal, brother Thady and sisters Leah and Saoirse.

She is also survived by her boyfriend TJ Brennan, who is a member of the Galway senior hurling team, and by her grandparents Bridie Moran and Amelia Murphy.

Hundreds of people gathered in Athenry tonight for a candlelit village at the GAA grounds in the town, with books of condolences being signed at the entrances to Kenny Park, a venue where Kate played many matches and where her dad Cathal was a star forward for years for the Athenry and Galway teams.

The death of the popular NUIG commerce and accounting student has led to widespread grief throughout various communities in Galway, while messages of sympathy have been coming in from all over the world.

Kate was injured playing for Athenry in a senior league game against Ardrahan on Monday evening following an accidental collision. She was treated at the scene in Ardrahan before being rushed to University Hospital Galway where she was pronounced dead on Tuesday.