Cannabis and cocaine worth €130,000 seized in Finglas

CANNABIS AND COCAINE worth €130,000 has been seized by gardaí following the search of a property in Dublin.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, gardaí attached to Finglas and Blanchardstown stations carried out a search at a property on Gortmore Road in Finglas yesterday.

Gardaí seized €100,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) and €30,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) during the search.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged in relation to this seizure and is due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am today.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.