Cannabis, cocaine and cash seized in Cork operation

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €70,000 worth of cannabis herb, €10,000 worth of cocaine and approximately €22,000 in cash in Cork.

A man, 40, has been arrested alongside the seizures.

The seizures were made as part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork city.

The Mallow District Drugs unit and Mayfield District Drug unit conducted a number of searches in separate locations around 3pm yesterday.

The man who was arrested was brought to Mallow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He is still in Garda custody and investigations are ongoing.