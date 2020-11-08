#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 8 November 2020
Advertisement

Cannabis, cocaine and cash seized in Cork operation

€70,000 worth of cannabis herb, €10,000 worth of cocaine and approximately €22,000 in cash have been seized in Cork.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 4:05 PM
57 minutes ago 5,126 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5260232
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €70,000 worth of cannabis herb, €10,000 worth of cocaine and approximately €22,000 in cash in Cork.

A man, 40, has been arrested alongside the seizures.

The seizures were made as part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork city.

The Mallow District Drugs unit and Mayfield District Drug unit conducted a number of searches in separate locations around 3pm yesterday.

The man who was arrested was brought to Mallow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He is still in Garda custody and investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie