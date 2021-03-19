#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seize almost €180,000 worth of drugs in Drogheda

The drugs were found following a search of a vehicle last night.

By Adam Daly Friday 19 Mar 2021, 11:17 AM
40 minutes ago 1,956 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5386072
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED almost €180,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine in Drogheda, Co Louth.

As part of Operation Stratus, an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Drogheda,  gardaí from the divisional drugs unit and members of the Drogheda detective unit intercepted a vehicle on the outskirts of the town shortly after 9pm last night. 

Following a search of this vehicle, suspected cannabis herb to the value of €108,000 along with suspected cocaine to the value of €70,000 was recovered, pending further forensic analysis.

Gardaí say they are following a “definite line of enquiry” but no arrests have been made so far.

