Gardaí seize almost €180,000 worth of drugs in Drogheda

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED almost €180,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine in Drogheda, Co Louth.
As part of Operation Stratus, an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Drogheda, gardaí from the divisional drugs unit and members of the Drogheda detective unit intercepted a vehicle on the outskirts of the town shortly after 9pm last night.
Following a search of this vehicle, suspected cannabis herb to the value of €108,000 along with suspected cocaine to the value of €70,000 was recovered, pending further forensic analysis.
Gardaí say they are following a “definite line of enquiry” but no arrests have been made so far.
