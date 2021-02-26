Revenue seizes €1.2 million worth of cannabis at Dublin Port

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized €1.2 million worth of cannabis at Dublin Port today.

The officers discovered 55kgs of herbal cannabis and 2kgs of cannabis-infused jelly sweets at Dublin Port.

The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of €1.2 million. Revenue said the drugs were discovered concealed in suitcases that were stored in the driver’s cab of a commercial vehicle.

The lorry had disembarked a ferry from Holyhead. A man in his 50s was arrested by gardaí and investigations are ongoing.