Over €159k worth of cannabis and ecstasy uncovered in parcels labelled as herbal tea

OVER €159,000 worth of cannabis and ecstasy tablets have been seized at two premises in Dublin.

The drugs were seized when Revenue officers examined parcels at two premises in Dublin, as part of routine operations.

The 7.8kg of herbal cannabis and 252 ecstasy tablets, with a combined estimated value of more than €159,700, were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Bailey.

The drugs were concealed in parcels labelled as various types of herbal tea, that originated in the US, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.