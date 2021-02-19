€270k worth of cannabis found in parcel and electric heaters in two separate operations at Dublin Port

HERBAL CANNABIS WITH an estimated value of €260,000 has been seized by Revenue in two separate operations at Dublin Port.

As part of the first operation, 5kg of herbal cannabis was discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Robbie, in a parcel that originated from The Netherlands.

Separately, and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, 8kg of herbal cannabis was found concealed within electric heaters that originated in Spain.

Both consignments were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.