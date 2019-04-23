Kilo of cannabis seized by gardaí and revenue in Portlaoise searches

DRUGS GARDAÍ ALONG with revenue officers today arrested three people after searching two properties in the Portlaoise area.

Around one kilo of cannabis with a street value of €20,000 was found during one of the searches.

Gardai arrested a 22 year-old Lithuanian man, a 23 year-old Irish man and a 20 year old Polish man in relation to the find.

A garda spokesman said: “All three prisoners were taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.”