€660,000 worth of cannabis seized from passenger at Dublin Airport

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized cannabis worth an estimated €660,000 at Dublin Airport.
The bags of cannabis were found after officers stopped a passenger, a man in his 20s, who had arrived on a flight from New York in the United States. A search of the man’s baggage revealed 33 kilos of the drug.
The Revenue officers were assisted by a detector dog named Blue.
“Today, as part of an intelligence-led operation and with the assistance of detector dog Blue, Revenue officers seized approximately 33 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €660,000 at Dublin Airport,” a garda spokesperson said.
The man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
