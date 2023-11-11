Advertisement

Saturday 11 November 2023 Dublin: 3°C
McGrath, David (SPD_CKM_10) Detector Dog Blue at Dublin Airport
Revenue

€660,000 worth of cannabis seized from passenger at Dublin Airport

A search of the man’s baggage revealed 33 kilos of the drug.
2.0k
0
33 minutes ago

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized cannabis worth an estimated €660,000 at Dublin Airport. 

The bags of cannabis were found after officers stopped a passenger, a man in his 20s, who had arrived on a flight from New York in the United States. A search of the man’s baggage revealed 33 kilos of the drug. 

The Revenue officers were assisted by a detector dog named Blue. 

“Today, as part of an intelligence-led operation and with the assistance of detector dog Blue, Revenue officers seized approximately 33 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €660,000 at Dublin Airport,” a garda spokesperson said.

The man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing.

