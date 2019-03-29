130 cannabis plants seized after gardaí discover grow house in Louth

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH have seized more than 100 cannabis plants following the search of a property near Dundalk earlier today.
Investigators from the Dundalk drugs unit and local gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house during the search of a house on the outskirts of the town this afternoon.
Approximately 130 cannabis plants and a quantity of cannabis herb with a potential street value of €150,000 were discovered during the search.
A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations into the operation are ongoing.
