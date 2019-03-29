This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 March, 2019
130 cannabis plants seized after gardaí discover grow house in Louth

A man in his 40s was arrested following the search this afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 29 Mar 2019, 8:07 PM
Cannabis growing at the scene of the seizure near Dundalk
Image: An Garda Síochána
Cannabis growing at the scene of the seizure near Dundalk
Cannabis growing at the scene of the seizure near Dundalk
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH have seized more than 100 cannabis plants following the search of a property near Dundalk earlier today.

Investigators from the Dundalk drugs unit and local gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house during the search of a house on the outskirts of the town this afternoon.

Approximately 130 cannabis plants and a quantity of cannabis herb with a potential street value of €150,000 were discovered during the search.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations into the operation are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

