130 cannabis plants seized after gardaí discover grow house in Louth

Cannabis growing at the scene of the seizure near Dundalk

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH have seized more than 100 cannabis plants following the search of a property near Dundalk earlier today.

Investigators from the Dundalk drugs unit and local gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house during the search of a house on the outskirts of the town this afternoon.

Approximately 130 cannabis plants and a quantity of cannabis herb with a potential street value of €150,000 were discovered during the search.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations into the operation are ongoing.