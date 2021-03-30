#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 30 March 2021
Man arrested after €328,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

€12,400 in cash was also seized by gardaí.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 10:45 PM
The suspected cannabis herb seized in Santry this evening.
Image: Garda Press Office
The suspected cannabis herb seized in Santry this evening.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with the seizure of €328,000 worth of cannabis herb and €12,400 in cash in Dublin. 

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a residence was searched at around 5.30pm this evening in the Santry area. 

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí said. 

Gardaí seized cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €328,000, €12,400 in cash, four mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the seizure and is detained at Bridewell Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Orla Dwyer
