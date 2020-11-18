Cannabis worth an estimated €620,000 has been seized in Meath

CANNABIS WORTH AN estimated €620,000 has been seized by Gardaí in Co Meath.

Yesterday evening Gardaí intercepted a vehicle in the Meath area.

During the course of the operation, 31 kilogrammes of cannabis (pending analysis) with an estimated street sale value of €620,000 was seized.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and is currently detained pursuant to the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ashbourne Garda Stations.

This seizure was part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, and supported by Revenue’s Customs Service.

Investigations are ongoing.