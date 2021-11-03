Two men arrested after gardaí seized 58 kilos of cannabis worth nearly €350k

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men and seized nearly €350k worth of cannabis following an operation targeting organised criminals in the city.
Officers attached to the Special Crime Task Force and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), intercepted a vehicle and searched an address in the Dublin 2 area yesterday.
Fifty eight kilos of cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €348,000 were seized.
A garda spokesman said: “Two males, aged in their 20s and 30s have been arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Store Street Garda Station.”
