Saturday 26 August 2023
Revenue
# Cannabis
Gardaí and Revenue seize €2 million worth of cannabis at Dublin port in joint operation
The seizure of 100 kg of herbal cannabis took place yesterday and involved the use of Revenue’s x-ray scanner and the help of detector dog Alfie.
2.3k
14
1 hour ago

TWO MILLION EURO worth of cannabis has been seized at Dublin Port in a joint operation conducted by Gardaí and Revenue personnel.

The seizure of 100 kg of herbal cannabis took place yesterday and involved the use of Revenue’s x-ray scanner and the help of detector dog Alfie.

Photo 2 Detector Dog Alfie McGrath, David (SPD_CKM_10) Detector dog Alfie McGrath, David (SPD_CKM_10)

“The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB),” a Revenue spokesperson said in a statement. 

“The illicit drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France,” the statement said. 

Gardaí arrested a man in his 60s who is currently being held at a Dublin Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

According to the Gardaí and Revenue, investigations are ongoing.

The Revenue spokesperson said that this seizure is part of “ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.”

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
