Saturday 8 August, 2020
Over 4,000 applicants to receive their Round Zero CAO offers today

This round of offers are for those not awaiting their grades for the 2020 Leaving Certificate.

By Sean Murray Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 6:15 AM
29 minutes ago 787 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5170553
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

A TOTAL OF 4,411 applicants will receive 5,432 offers for third-level places through the CAO today.

This round of offers – referred to as Round Zero – concerns applicants who are not awaiting their grades for the 2020 Leaving Certificate.

Those who fall into the Round Zero category include graduate entry medicine applicants, additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants, as well as applicants presenting QQI FET/FETAC qualifications for courses with a quota for such applicants.

The offers will be available to view from 10am today, and successful applicants will also receive an email or text (if they opted to do so) with details of their offer.

These applicants get their offers a full month ahead of the Round One offers which will be issued to Leaving Cert students on 11 September at 2pm. The predictive grades for 2020′s cancelled Leaving Cert will be issued students a few days prior, on 7 September.

In Round Zero, 3,676 offers for Level 8 courses have been made with 1,756 for Level 7/6 courses.

Applicants have until 13 August at 3pm to reply. 

CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan said: “We urge mature, deferred, graduate entry medicine, and access applicants to log in to their CAO accounts today to check if they have received a Round Zero offer.

“QQI FET/FETAC applicants who applied for a course with a quota for QQI FET applicants should also check their account.

“Offers must be accepted by 3pm on Thursday next, 13 August. Failure to accept an offer by the reply date will result in the offer being cancelled.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

