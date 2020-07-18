5,800 CAO applicants will receive Round A offers this morning

CAO OFFER SEASON begins today, with 5,800 students to receive offers for both Level Seven and Level Eight courses from 10am today.

While Leaving Cert predicted grades have been delayed until 7 September, some students are able to receive offers today, known as Round A.

Offers in Round A will go to mature applicants, mature nursing/midwifery applicants or people who deferred courses last year.

People who have completed access courses or who need to make visa arrangements will also receive their offers today.

Of the 5,800 students receiving offers, 4,769 will get Level 8 course offers with 2,241 being offered a Level 7/6 course.

A total of 1,210 will receive an offer for both a Level 8 and Level 7/6 course.

All offers must be accepted before 3pm on the 23 July reply date. Any offers not accepted will be cancelled.

“We urge all mature, deferred and other applicants who may be expecting an offer at this stage to log in to their CAO accounts after 10am today to check if they have received a Round A offer,” said CAO communication officer, Eileen Keleghan.

Another round, known as Round Zero, will begin on 8 August and will include Access applicants and graduate entry medicine applicants.

Students who are looking to access courses with a QQI FET/FETAC requirement will also receive offers on 8 August.

With the delayed Leaving Cert results, Round One of CAO offers will begin on 11 September, with all offers being made available online. No postal offer notice will be available this year.

The reply date for Round One is 16 September at 3pm.

Round Two offers will be released on 23 September at 10am.