Capel Street to go traffic free from today

DUBLIN’S CAPEL STREET is set to be permanently pedestrianised from today, making it the longest traffic free street in the city.

Measures were put in place by Dublin City Council last summer for temporary pedestrianisation of both Capel Street and Parliament Street to allow outdoor dining.

The change was trialed on weekend evenings for 17 weeks and following a public consultation 91% of the 1,766 submissions received were in favour of the proposal.

Among the general public 97% were in favour of the pedestrianisation.

Some works were carried out last night to facilitate the move and leaflets have been distributed to advise residents and businesses.

Improved seating will also be implemented and traffic management staff will be on site for the first two weeks while road users grow accustomed to the change.

Speaking yesterday, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said he was “thrilled” that the move was going ahead.

“I’ve been involved in transport campaigning and traffic management of the city for 30 plus years and at every stage I remember when we changed the rule at the bottom of George’s Street. I remember people saying at the time ‘this will gridlock everything’,” he stated.

Ryan compared Capel Street to the pedestrianisation of Grafton Street and Henry Street, saying:

“Every single time we pedestrianized or improved the conditions for pedestrians in the city people were fearful that it would do real harm. We’ve never reversed one of those decisions. We’ve never regretted increased pedestrianisation.”

“It really does create an urban environment that’s good for people, it’s good for the city. It’s more effective and more efficient. This is the way ahead,” he added.

Car parking on Capel Street will also be ended and parking spaces will become loading bays for the businesses.

Delivery vehicles will still be permitted daily from 6am to 11am, after which bollards will prevent entry.

There will some traffic permitted, at the Luas line where Capel Street and Abbey Street intersect.

Local councillors met late last month to approve the decision and the official date was announced on 5 May

The council noted that during the consultation process, 53 identical submissions were received from businesses, mainly in the nearby Jervis Shopping Centre, objecting on the basis it would have a “detrimental effect on our business”.

The council have also said that the pedestrianisation of the street will be monitored for the first several months of operation and a report will be created in September to assess the scheme and to examine whether changes are needed.