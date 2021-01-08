Trump announces that he will not be attending Joe Biden's inauguration

DONALD TRUMP HAS announced that he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration later this month.

He posted on Twitter: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

The inauguration is set to take place on the steps of the Capitol Building – the scene of mob riots on Wednesday.

It is customary for former presidents to attend inaugurations.

Meanwhile, Republican senator Ben Sasse has said he would consider impeaching Donald Trump following the riots at the Capitol Buildings in Washington DC.

“If they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move, because as I told you I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office,” Sasse said in an interview on CBS This Morning.

“He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. He acted against that,” Sasse said. “What he did was wicked.”

Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts says the House “can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the House floor quickly”, as early as the coming week, if Mike Pence does not invoke the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Representative James Clyburn, the number three House Democrat, says he can confirm that “we have had discussions about it”.

The South Carolina Democrat says he hopes Speaker Nancy Pelosi “would move forward if the vice president refuses to do what he is required to do under the Constitution.

“Everyone knows that this president is deranged.”

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office.

That section of the amendment has never been invoked.

Fallout

The death of a police officer from injuries sustained as Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol is forcing hard questions about the defeated president’s remaining days in office and the ability of the Capitol Police to secure the area.

The US Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters” during the Wednesday riot.

He is the fifth person to die because of the melee.

During the melee, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The rampage that has shocked the world and left the country on edge forced the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach.

It led politicians to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a “terrorist attack”.

Protesters were urged by Trump during a rally near the White House on Wednesday to head to Capitol Hill, where politicians were scheduled to confirm Biden’s presidential victory.

The mob swiftly broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending politicians into hiding.

“We must ensure that the mob who attacked the People’s House and those who instigated them are held fully accountable,” said Rosa DeLauro and Tim Ryan in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said any remaining day with the president in power could be “a horror show for America”.

Likewise, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the attack on the Capitol was “an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president”, and Trump must not stay in office “one day” longer.

With reporting by Press Association