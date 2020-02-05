This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Senator and 2012 Republican nominee Romney says he'll vote to convict Trump

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 7:24 PM
1 hour ago 9,733 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4994399
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

FORMER US REPUBLICAN presidential candidate Mitt Romney has said he is going to vote to convict Trump at the Senate’s impeachment trial. 

Romney called Trump’s actions “perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of oath of office that I can imagine”.

It all relates to a phone call between the US President and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky last July.

During the conversation, Trump and Zelensky discussed Joe Biden, the former vice president who is seeking the Democratic nomination for this year’s presidential election.

However, despite Romney saying he’ll vote to convict his fellow republican, US media believe that Trump is on the verge of acquittal.

A majority of senators have now expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there’s nowhere near the two-thirds support necessary in the Republican-held Senate for the Constitution’s bar of high crimes and misdemeanours to convict and remove the president from office.

One key Democrat, Alabama senator Doug Jones announced ahead of the vote that after many sleepless nights he had decided to vote to convict on both charges.

“Senators are elected to make tough choices,” Jones said in a statement. He noted the “gravity of this moment,”‘ and said Trump’s actions were “more than simply inappropriate. They were an abuse of power. With impeachment as the only check on such presidential wrongdoing, I felt I must vote to convict”.

An outcome on the impeachment trial is expected later today. 

With reporting by the Associated Press. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

