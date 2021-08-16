#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 16 August 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí probe serious crash on Navan Road in Dublin

The incident happened around 6pm.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Aug 2021, 9:47 PM
25 minutes ago 7,337 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5524571
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following a serious car crash in west Dublin this evening 

The incident happened on the Navan Road at Canterbury Gate west Dublin this evening at around 6pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries

A teenage boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Videos of the aftermath of the crash have been shared online

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the (M3) Navan Road, towards Mulhuddart and near Canterbury Gate this evening and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie