Gardaí probe serious crash on Navan Road in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following a serious car crash in west Dublin this evening

The incident happened on the Navan Road at Canterbury Gate west Dublin this evening at around 6pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries

A teenage boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Videos of the aftermath of the crash have been shared online

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the (M3) Navan Road, towards Mulhuddart and near Canterbury Gate this evening and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”