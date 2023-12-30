Man (40s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Kerry

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a road traffic collision that occurred near Abbeydorney, county Kerry, last night.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Aulaneduff at approximately 9.15pm yesterday and gardaí attended the scene.

The male driver was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving overturned on the road, gardaí confirmed.

A female passenger, aged in her 30s, was also injured. She was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where she is being treated for her injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The road at Aulaneduff is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators which will take place later this morning. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Tralee Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were in the area on Friday between 9pm and 9.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.