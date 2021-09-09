#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 9 September 2021
Advertisement

Appeal for witnesses after man hit by car dies in Cavan

The incident occurred last night on the R198 between Coras Point and Cavan town.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 7:30 AM
14 minutes ago 1,024 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5544493
File photo of a garda
Image: Damien Storan/Shutterstock
File photo of a garda
File photo of a garda
Image: Damien Storan/Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fatal road collision that occurred in the townland of Coras Point, Co Cavan, at around 9pm yesterday.

The collision involved a pedestrian and a car and occurred on the R198 (between Coras Point and Cavan town). The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured during the collision.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital. A post-mortem is due to take place later today. No other injuries were reported during the collision.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The R198 is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Cavan town and Crossdoney between 8.30pm and 9:30pm on Wednesday evening, and who may have camera (including dashcam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie