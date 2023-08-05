19-year-old man dies after single-vehicle collision in Donegal

A YOUNG MAN has died following a road traffic collision in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred in Kerrykeel, 25 minutes from Letterkenny, in the early hours of this morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 3.30am, when a car collided with a pole on the roadside. The 19-year-old male driver of the car was fatally injured.

His body has been removed from the scene.

A passenger who was travelling in the same vehicle is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and was travelling on the R246 between Kerrykeel and Milford this morning between 3am and 4am are asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The R246 road in Ranny is currently closed to allow for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.